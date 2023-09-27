ICC World Cup: Your guide to 10 venues across India

From Dharamsala in the north to Bengaluru in the south, the ICC World Cup will see 48 matches being played across 10 venues of India from 5 October to 19 November. Here is a guide to the venues:

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The largest sports stadium in the world will set the stage for the tournament opener, host an India versus Pakistan thriller and present the World Cup final. The 132,000-capacity venue, renovated in 2021, is no stranger to history and a big occasion — in March 1987, Sunil Gavaskar became the first batter to breach the 10,000-Test run mark at the venue.

Decades later, the stadium has hosted IPL finals and in 2011, the last time a World Cup was played in India, the hosts broke Australia’s streak of making the final of every ODI World Cup since 1996.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has smaller boundary sizes of around 65 m, is expected to offer some of the highest-scoring innings of the tournament. Records could be broken in a repeat of 2011, when Kevin O’Brien crashed the fastest hundred in an ODI World Cup in just 50 balls as Ireland chased down 328 to beat England.

The stadium has been home to the National Cricket Academy since 2000, producing some of the finest international Indian talent seen this century.