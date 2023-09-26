ICC World Cup: Jos Buttler’s England have the firepower to retain trophy

When Jos Buttler’s England walk into the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium to take on New Zealand in the opener of the ICC World Cup on October 5, it may be a case of uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. They are the first team to wear the twin hats of being the world champions in both 50-over and 20-over formats.

The provisional 15-member squad named last week, where the only surprise had been the omission of the senior pro Jason Roy due to a back spasm, looks rich in experience and capable of surviving Indian conditions to be only the third team in history to win back-to-back trophies. West Indies have done it in 1975 & ’79 while Australia made it three in a row in 1999, 2003 and 2007.