ICC World Cup squad profile: Bet on Australia to rise to the occasion

The track record of the recent 50-over World Cups show that the hosts have been calling the shots – starting with India (2011), Australia (2015) and England (2019). However, one has to always count Australia in among the title favourites when they go into any major ICC tournament.

Granted that the yellow shirts, who won the big prize the most number of times (five) does not have the same depth as before – but the likes of Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath or Shane Warne were once in a generation players. The fact that Australian players, along with West Indians, are the most sought after in the IPL shows they have grown much more adept in performing in Indian conditions than the past.

It’s true that the hosts walloped them in the first two of a three-match series in progress in India, but then white ball cricket is also about the performance level a team brings to the table on a given day. Only in March this year, they had turned the tables on India 2-1 in an ODI series during a visit which also included a four-Test series.