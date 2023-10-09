ICC World Cup: How Kohli, KL Rahul helped India ride the storm

Social media was abuzz with memories of India's semi-final exit from the 2019 ICC World Cup, when India were left tottering at 2/3 against Australia on Sunday, 8 October.

The scoreboard had read 5/3 at one stage at Old Trafford back in 2019, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all back in the hut.

But this year would be different.

With Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood breathing fire, the 200-run target looked like a 350 — until Kohli and Rahul joined hands for a stellar 165-run partnership. And it was a masterclass of character, technique and handling of a tricky chase.

Yes, Kohli missed out on his 48th ODI century and comeback man Rahul fell short of the landmark by three runs, but their grit was worth their own weights in gold.