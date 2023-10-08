ICC World Cup: Pakistan media, fans still waiting for India visas
The Pakistan cricket team, which takes on Sri Lanka in its second ICC World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad on Tuesday 10 October, is unlikely to have members of its media or fans in the stands. Because they are still waiting for their visas from the Indian government.
As many as 60 journalists have applied for Indian visas, according to informed sources, who say there are journalists of Pakistani origin from the UK as well who are waiting for their visas. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the delay in visas for Pakistani media and fans.
“We spoke to the ICC. The governing body should ensure that Pakistan journalists and fans get their visas for the World Cup. The visa applications were made long back,” sources were quoted as saying by The Hindu.
A few journalists, who had visited India multiple times before, confirmed that they were waiting for their applications for quite some time. ‘’As things stand, it may be difficult to attend next Saturday’s (14 October) match against India in Ahmedabad. If the clearance comes through early in the new week, we have to courier our passports and then they have to come back stamped. It may become difficult to organise everything in such a short time,’’ said one of them.
Incidentally, the Pakistan cricket team received its visas barely two days prior to its departure for India — which forced the team to drop plans for a two-day bonding camp in Dubai. The team landed in Hyderabad directly via Dubai, its first visit to India in seven years, and was accorded a warm reception.
‘’It’s like we are at home,’’ skipper Babar Azam said at the Captains’ Day on Wednesday 4 October, an event which traditionally marks the launch of any major ICC event. ‘’We were not expecting it.’’
Mohammad Bashir, better known as Bashir chacha, was the lone Pakistan supporter present at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium where the green shirts started their campaign on a winning note against qualifiers Netherlands. A resident of Chicago, Bashir landed in the city a week ago and got his ticket reportedly from a member of the Pakistan team.
Asked when they were expecting a resolution to the visa problem now that the tournament has started, a PCB source said: ‘’No timeline has been given. It’s all uncertain so far.’’
