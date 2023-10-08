ICC World Cup: Pakistan media, fans still waiting for India visas

The Pakistan cricket team, which takes on Sri Lanka in its second ICC World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad on Tuesday 10 October, is unlikely to have members of its media or fans in the stands. Because they are still waiting for their visas from the Indian government.

As many as 60 journalists have applied for Indian visas, according to informed sources, who say there are journalists of Pakistani origin from the UK as well who are waiting for their visas. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the delay in visas for Pakistani media and fans.

“We spoke to the ICC. The governing body should ensure that Pakistan journalists and fans get their visas for the World Cup. The visa applications were made long back,” sources were quoted as saying by The Hindu.