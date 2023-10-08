ICC World Cup INDvsAUS: Jadeja steals the show at Ashwin’s homecoming

It was supposed to be a homecoming for Ravi Ashwin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 8 October. But it was Ravindra Jadeja who stole his thunder.

The left-arm spinner allrounder, who also knows a thing or two about the venue after his seasons with the Chennai Super Kings, did most of the damage as hosts India laid down a likely template for their ICC World Cup campaign.

A look at the wicket had convinced the Indian management about playing a three-pronged spin attack of Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav — a combination of class and variety.

However, if Yadav struck the first blow for the spinners after Jasprit Bumrah provided the initial breakthrough, Australia still looked in control, with a watchful Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at 110 for 2.