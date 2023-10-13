India vs Pakistan: a World Cup contest rich in romance, politics

Once again, however, the bilateral cricketing relationship, barring a short tour by Pakistan for an ODI series in 2013, has been on hold over the last decade thanks to the stormy relationship between the two neighbours, so much so that the topic has hardly been raised in recent years.

This time, Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his entourage, will be guests of honour and there will be plenty of smiles and handshakes all around. In the background, however, are simmering disputes over choice of venues, and an agonising wait for Indian visas by Pakistani media and fans.

The redeeming feature is that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam & Co. have looked quite comfortable with the warm reception they have received in two of the cities they have landed in so far — Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. It’s not exactly a secret that the PCB had reservations about playing in Ahmedabad and Mumbai and insisted on playing most of their matches in Chennai and Kolkata owing to threat perceptions about their security.

However, hosts Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) insisted on staging what’s being called the mother of all battles in Ahmedabad, as it will be the perfect opportunity for BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his team to showcase the ‘largest cricket stadium’ in the world.

If there was criticism all around for the World Cup opening to a lukewarm response last week with the match between defending champions England and New Zealand, the venue is expected to more than make up for it on Saturday.