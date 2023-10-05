ICC World Cup: Tickets 'sold out' for opener, but where are the crowds?

The empty stands at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as the ICC World Cup got underway with an England-New Zealand game on Thursday, 5 October, has raised eyebrows among netizens. It was not a good advertisement for the 50-over white ball game, a format which is already under scrutiny thanks to the T20 invasion.

The cavernous venue, with an accommodation of 100,000-plus, almost resembled the look of a warm-up contest, what with the tournament opening on a weekday with a non-India game. The previous five World Cup events all began with the home teams participating in the curtain-raiser match, with hosts England playing South Africa in the 2019 World Cup opener.

‘’Hi @bookmyshow and @BCCI, whom did you sell the tickets if whole stadium is empty. As per your website, tickets were sold out but then how whole stadium is empty? Result of scam is shambolic start to home World Cup,’’ posted X user Rajiv.