ICC World Cup: Showtime in the shadows of T20 overkill, new rules

When India last hosted a 50-over World Cup in 2011, the cricketing ecosystem of the world was much different. The T20 World Cup was barely three editions old, so was the Indian Premier League (IPL), while the scramble to launch a clone of the latter had not begun in all the cricket-playing countries.

There was still a certain degree of purity about the 50-over format as the quadrennial showpiece was alternated with the ICC Champions Trophy, both providing us with any number of memorable moments over the decades. As the showpiece comes back to India, with the country playing the sole host for the first time, the 50-over format is now in the middle of a losing battle for relevance and commercial viability.

Swamped by the ever-increasing number of T20 internationals and the mushrooming T20 franchise leagues (not to speak of its domestic avatar in a country like India) and Tests, spectator interest in the 50-over game is at a low ebb. It was hence an ideal time for India to step in as host and if the early clamour for online tickets is any indication (notwithstanding fans’ complaints), then it may survive for some more time.