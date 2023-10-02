ICC World Cup squad profile: Netherlands will be happy to pull off a surprise

The presence of associate member countries in the ICC World Cups have always evoked the quintessential underdog theme. It’s not going to be any different when The Netherlands, who qualified for their fifth appearance in the 50-overs extravaganza, take on Pakistan in their opener later this week.

Led by Scott Edwards, 39th in ICC batters’ rankings in ODIs, the Dutch booked their place in the showpiece after finishing second to Sri Lanka in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, being the only associate nation to feature in this edition.

Despite occasionally punching above their weight in the T20 format (like their shock win over South Africa in the group stages in the T20 World Cup last year), they have not progressed beyond the group stages of the 50-overs event so far. In fact, they have only won two matches in all their appearances — one against Namibia in 2003 and the other against Scotland in 2007 — and will be happy to add one more to the tally in the upcoming tournament.