ICC World Cup squad profile: Qualifiers Sri Lanka need to make the chance count

It was almost an anomaly that Sri Lanka, a past winner and two-time runners-up of the 50-overs World Cup, had to play qualifiers to make the cut this time. However, if the showpiece remains a 10-team affair in future, it will not be unusual to see any of the below-par full member nation having to come up the ranks this way.

While Dasun Shanaka’s Islanders could make it along with The Netherlands, an association member, two-time champions West Indies failed to do so for the first time. It’s now up to Lanka to make it count on conditions that they are extremely familiar with – and despite their capitulation against India in the Asia Cup final – Lanka looked capable of providing a few surprises.

In the continental event last month, they first the turned the tables on an experimental Indian team (which rested a number of their key players after being assured of a final berth) and then pipped Pakistan to set up a final against India. Then came Mohammed Siraz and his dream over when he picked up four wickets and ended with a haul of 6-21, but it’s not going to happen every day.