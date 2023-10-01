ICC World Cup squad profile: Superstars’ war of words mar Bangladesh build-up

The war of words between Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, two of the enduring stars of the Bangladesh cricket, could not have been more ill-timed. It remains to be seen if the Bangla Tigers will be missing the services of dashing Iqbal at the top of the order as he has been dropped from the final 15, but it was certainly a poor advertisement for the country’s cricket.

It’s been an intriguing clash of egos between the two, once the best of friends, which rocked their cricket over the past few days and it’s a pity that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had no control over such a flare-up. While their official line was that Iqbal was dropped for a nagging back injury, a vocal Hasan told a news channel that it was the opener’s refusal to bat at No.3 in their Cup opener against Afghanistan (October 7) which has cost his place in the team.

The 36-year-old allrounder captain, in what could be his last 50-overs showpiece, even criticised Iqbal for quitting the captaincy in the middle of a series. The discussion about tweaking the batting order must have happened at their planning stage – and such flexibility should be a given for the team’s cause – but there seems to be more than what meets the eye.