ICC World Cup team profile: Kane’s return a big plus for New Zealand

The heartbreak of the 2019 World Cup final must have rankled them for long, but New Zealand will once again try to get rid of their nearly men’s tag in the upcoming edition. And you can only write off Kane Williamson’s men at your own peril.

A look at their record in white ball cricket will underline their consistency with New Zealand having made the semi-finals six times and back-to-back finals in the last two editions – having lost both of them. The last one to England, by the ‘barest of margins’ of boundary count, must have been shattering but then the Kiwis took it on their chin with dignity. Their only major success in a major white ball ICC championship was when they won the erstwhile Mini World Cup in 2000.

The news of their talismanic captain Kane Williamson being cleared for the World Cup after the serious knee injury must have been music to the ears of head coach Gary Stead. The importance of having Williamson in what would be his fourth World Cup (along with senior paceman Tim Southee) need not be over-emphasised, despite the fact that he has last played a one-dayer in January and any competitive cricket in the IPL in April.

‘’In professional sport, you are not the only person who gets injured. I had a good time in England while recovering from the injury and rehab and look forward to joining the squad,’’ said Williamson, who was the Player of the Tournament in the last World Cup with 578 runs. The Kiwis will get a feel of the conditions when they take on Pakistan in the first round of warm-up matches in Hyderabad on Friday.