ICC World Cup squad profile: Babar & Co tipped to go deep into the tournament

The curiosity value around Pakistan, ever since they set foot in India after seven years since the T20 World Cup in 2016, has been enormous. It was a pity that they had to play their first warm-up game against New Zealand behind closed doors, but they looked battle-ready despite a five-wicket defeat on Friday.

The absence of bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan meant as many as 13 players of the current squad, including skipper Babar Azam, are visiting the country for the first time. An injury prevented Babar from making the 2016 trip, but this could also heighten the X-factor of the team in conditions similar across the border.