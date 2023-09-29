ICC World Cup teams: High time South Africa gets rid of its 'chokers’ tag

It’s not without reason that South Africa, which has historically produced so many greats of the game, has earned the dubious tag of 'chokers'.

Despite being a late entrant to the ICC World Cup in 1992, after coming back from a ban in international cricket, the team has made it to four semi-finals — without being able to cross the hurdle even once.

What’s more, records say South Africa has won 60 per cent of the total ODIs it has played so far — and yet the World Cup has continued to elude the team.

The only time the country has won a major ICC white-ball event was the 1998 Champions Trophy under Hansie Cronje — but it’s been 25 years since then.