ICC World Cup: India-Pak battle turns into anti-climax in Ahmedabad

The ‘mother of all cricketing battles’, as the India-Pakistan league match in Ahmedabad was billed, has turned out to be an anti-climax. It will be difficult to select the pick of the Indian bowlers as five of them, barring part-timer Shardul Thakur, set the stage with two wickets apiece to choke Pakistan after sending them in to bat at the 'world’s biggest stadium'.

A target of 192 was certainly not enough to challenge India, and captain Rohit Sharma (86 off 63 balls) ensured it was a no-contest. Rohit, who now has the highest number of centuries in the 50-over World Cup (seven), toyed with the Pakistan attack while Shreyas Iyer (53 not out) was the next highest scorer.