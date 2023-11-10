ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli proves again that form is temporary, class is permanent

I have been thoroughly enjoying the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and I am highly impressed with some of the performances on show.

As a batter, it has been magnificent to see and I’m not sure fans around the world could have asked for anything better.

Some of the pitches have been really good for run-scoring and we have seen so many high-class performances. There have been the record-breaking centuries from Aiden Markram and Glenn Maxwell, Quinton de Kock has had an amazing tournament and the young man Rachin Ravindra looks an exceptional talent.

There have been a whole host of talented individuals on show, but to top them all, you cannot look past Virat Kohli. I am a huge fan of Virat, I have been for a long time and he continues to show why he has to go down as one of the all-time greats, right up there with the likes of the great Sachin Tendulkar.