ICC World Cup: Ex-Afghan coach Lalchand Rajput decodes their batting prowess

There are no prizes for guessing that Afghanistan has been the surprise package of an otherwise predictable ICC World Cup so far, even though as they take on five-time World Cup champions Australia in a must-win clash in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium today, they seem to be closing in on a sensational upset.

But a former coach and mentor feels the transformation has been in the making for some time.

The bravehearts of world cricket had posted four wins in seven matches so far, often chasing down challenging targets, and were simply outstanding in posting 291 for five after opting to bat first against a resurgent five-time champions Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Ibrahim Zadran, their sturdy opener, made history when he became the first Afghan to score a century in the 50-overs showpiece with an unbeaten 129 (eight fours, three sixes).

‘’See, the top batters always had the strength and natural talent but did not have enough exposure on how to build an innings as they most played in the T20 format. This is what has been happening ever since they became a full Test-playing nation in 2017,’’ remarked Lalchand Rajput, who was their head coach during 2016-17 when Afghanistan became a full member alongwith Ireland.