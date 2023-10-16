World Cup Diary: Meet Ajay Jadeja, mentor of giantkillers Afghanistan

The decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to rope in Jadeja in an advisory role just ahead of the World Cup, despite having former England batter Jonathon Trott as head coach, was prompted by the former’s familiarity with Indian conditions and creating a gameplan accordingly. Known as one of the shrewder brains of the game, Jadeja — now a TV pundit — was in charge of the Delhi state team in 2015.

What has been the input from the 52-year-old, whose good looks once earned him a substantial female following in his playing days, apart from cameos in films? Asked about it ahead of the India match on 10 October, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Sahidi was quite objective: ‘’As a mentor, he always talks about how to deal with the pressure, how to play against these teams. It’s not about too much technique, because he just came into the team. He can’t work with the specifics of batting, bowling and stuff. He has come in to give us talks about mental strength and how to go about against these oppositions. It’s working well so far.’’