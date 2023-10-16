ICC World Cup: Afghans' coup can lend the event the missing spark

Everyone loves an upset in sport. More so, when a quintessential underdog like Afghanistan manages to pull it off in style against reigning champions England and ignite that spark in the ICC World Cup, which had been missing somewhat after the first week of action.

Ever since the Afghans were drafted as a full member nation by the International Cricket Council (ICC) alongside Ireland in 2017, the word ‘bravehearts’ had been sitting like a prefix before them. For a country ravaged by the Russian invasion and repeated Taliban incursions, no proper cricket stadium – not to speak of training facilities – it was a coup to tick all the boxes and finally make the cut.

They produced the odd bunch of talented cricketers but unlike Ireland, who stole England’s thunder by chasing down a 300-plus total in the 2011 World Cup or stun Pakistan in the 2007 edition, Afghanistan did not have much to write home about in the 50-overs format. This year, they are playing in their third ODI World Cup on the trot but the only win for them so far came against Scotland back in 2015.