ICC World Cup squad profile: Afghanistan—still searching for the winning habit

Afghanistan, the bravehearts of world cricket, may have produced some of the finest talents of franchise cricket over the past decade but when it comes to the 50-overs World Cup – they have failed to live up to their promise so far. The task will be cut out for them to buck the trend in the high-pressure event, and that too, before full houses in India.

The recent example of their chaotic two-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, which cost them a berth in the last four, is symptomatic of how they could be prone to nerves on the big stage. They were apparently unaware of the permutations needed to qualify for the next stage and it was a prudent move on part of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to appoint Ajay Jadeja, former Indian allrounder and now a TV pundit, as their mentor for the World Cup.

Jadeja, a white ball specialist in the ‘90s who led India in 13 ODIs, is considered a shrewd cricketing brain who can give Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team the much-needed direction in this format. Jonathon Trott, one of England’s 2005 Ashes triumph, is also at hand to provide inputs to their often suspect middle order.