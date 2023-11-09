ICC World Cup: What kept Maxwell going through spasms and cramps en route to 201?

It will be more than 48 hours soon, but the sense of shock and awe over Glenn Maxwell’s epic 201 not out at the Wankhede on the night of Tuesday, 7 November, is refusing to fade. The match-winning innings is being rated as the best ever ODI innings ever — which the Indian fan is also agreeing to, grudgingly, despite Kapil Dev’s iconic 175 not out at Edgbaston, 1983.

The question doing the rounds is, what kept Maxwell going through the violent spasms and cramps as early as the 30th over of the innings, as he was approaching his century? Answer, the tactical nous of a certain Nick Jones, the experienced Australian physio, who attended to a suffering ‘Maxi’ repeatedly through that heroic effort.

The green-shirted Jones, who has been with the men’s team for more than two years, had treated Maxwell already on three occasions, but the crunch moment came in the 41st over, when the batter collapsed in a heap. By then, Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins, who had come together with the Aussies at 91 for seven chasing 292, had defied all odds to get their side to within 55 runs of the target.