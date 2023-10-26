ICC World Cup: Mad Max, always ready to chase down a ‘cool’ landmark

A look at the top eight fastest centurions in the history of the 50-over World Cup throws up some of the finest exponents of attacking batsmanship such as AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma or Eoin Morgan. Yet, only one name features there twice — that of Glenn Maxwell.

The ‘Mad Max’ of Australian cricket, who at 35 has been part of two World Cup winning squads for the yellow shirts (the 50-over showpiece in 2015 and World T20 in 2021), has always chosen to live dangerously. While there is no doubting the fact that he has been one of the cleanest hitters of the ball in modern cricket, his cavalier attitude has continued to both exhilarate and exasperate fans.

Speaking after his century off 40 balls against a mediocre Netherlands attack at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday 25 October, a candid Maxwell admitted to being aware that the landmark of fastest century had been in sight. ‘’I’m very aware of them. I’m very aware of the balls faced. I love the fastest 50, fastest 100 records. I think they are pretty cool records. Sometimes to the detriment of myself, I’ve probably pushed the boundaries a bit too much,’’ he said.