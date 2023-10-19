ICC World Cup: For Australia, the cupboard looks surprisingly bare

The woes of five-time world champions Australia have not quite eased despite them finding their first win against Sri Lanka the other day, after losses against India and South Africa. So much so that Babar Azam’s Pakistan may sense a fair chance of turning the tide after a demoralising defeat against India when they meet the Aussies in Bengaluru on Friday 20 October.

There was some positive news for Pat Cummins’ men as Travis Head, nursing a hand injury at home when the Aussies left for India, is now fit to join the squad. The left-hander, also a part-time off-spinner, will only be available from the next game against The Netherlands but before that, the yellow shirts need to claw up from the precarious seventh position in the table.

The mid-table almost resembles a IPL-like logjam with as many as four teams, including defending champions England and Australia, on two points after three matches. In this format where each team gets nine matches to make it to the semi-finals, it will be foolhardy to write off Australia, but they are looking a pale shadow of their usual self at the moment.