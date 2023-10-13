ICC World Cup: What is bothering Australia, five-time champions?

A look at the ICC World Cup points table after the first week shows an anomaly.

It finds mighty Australia lying in ninth position, with two losses from as many matches!

This is only the second time that the five-time world champions have lost their first two matches since 1992, and what must be worrying for their fans is that this is not the Aussies they have known.

Well, it’s still early days, and given the current format—where the top four will go through to the semi-finals after playing nine matches each—there is still plenty of cricket to be played.