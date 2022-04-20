Ex-Bangladesh star cricketer Mosharraf Hossain passes away after battling cancer

He made a comeback against Afghanistan in October 2016, playing his second ODI after being in the wilderness for nearly eight years, the longest between international appearances for a Bangladeshi cricketer. His last of the five ODIs was played against England and he took a total of four ODI wickets.



However, he was a big name at first-class level, renowned for being a consistent bowler. He picked up 392 wickets at an average of 29.02 in 112 games. "Hossain is one of seven cricketers to score 3,000 runs and take 300 wickets in first-class cricket in Bangladesh," the report said.



He won the Player-of-the-Match award in the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League final for his 3/26 effort for Dhaka Gladiators.