Pioneer of crossover cinema T. Rama Rao passes away at 83

Several movie celebrities condoled the death of the stalwart director. Anupam Kher tweeted: "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar. He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!"



Rama Rao received many awards for his outstanding contributions to the Indian film industry.



He also made Tamil films under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Productions and produced movies with leading Tamil actors such as Vikram, Vijay, Jayam Ravi and Vishal. He made the superhit Tamil movies 'Dhil', 'Youth', 'Arul', 'Something Something Unakum Enakum' and 'Malaikotai'.



Apart from films, Rama Rao was the Chairman of Madras Hydraulic Hose, a leading manufacturer of stainless steel flexible corrugated Hoses for both the domestic market and exports.