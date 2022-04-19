Noted producer Narayan Das Narang passes away
Nayaran Das Narang, a well-known distributor, producer, and head of the film chamber, died earlier Tuesday, according to reports.
He had been suffering from age-related issues for a few months before passing away at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.
Narayan Das has distributed several films and owns the Asian multiplex, as well as being a co-owner of AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. He has previously produced popular films such as 'Love Story' and 'Lakshya'.
Narayan Das Narang's upcoming projects include Shekhar Kammula's directorial with Dhanush as the lead and 'Ghost' starring Akkineni Nagarjuna.
