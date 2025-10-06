Farewell to a West Indies legend: Bernard Julien passes away at 75

Remembering Julien, legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd told the Trinidad & Tobago Guardian, “He always gave over 100 per cent. I could always rely on him with bat and ball. He gave his all every time. A fine cricketer, loved by everyone around. He enjoyed himself and carried himself with respect and joy wherever we went.”

Over his international career, Julien played 24 Tests and 12 ODIs, amassing 866 runs and 50 wickets in red-ball cricket, and 86 runs with 18 scalps in ODIs – numbers that only tell part of the story of his impact on the field.

Kishore Shallow, president of Cricket West Indies, paid tribute to the cricketing stalwart, saying, “As we honour Bernard Julien, we also recognise the importance of reflection and inclusion. His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us. Cricket West Indies stands with his family, friends, and the wider cricketing fraternity in this moment of loss.”

Bernard Julien’s legacy is not just in statistics or victories; it is etched in the spirit he brought to every game, the joy he sparked in fans, and the enduring love of the cricketing community he helped to shape. The Caribbean and the cricketing world bid farewell to a life devoted to excellence, courage, and the pure joy of the sport.

