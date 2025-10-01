India vs West Indies: A mismatch as hosts will look to boost WTC points

It will be too much to expect the quality and discipline of the underrated Kiwis in the Caribbeans, but the Indian camp are taking no chances. The fact that Jasprit Bumrah is in the mix along with Mohammed Siraj, hailed as one of the heroes behind India’s 2-2 draw in England, shows Gautam Gambhir is in no mood to experiment ahead of the more demanding test against the Proteas.

"We are looking to play some hard grinding cricket," Gill told the media. He pointed out that in recent years Tests in India rarely took the full five days, in contrast to England, where the Tests "went pretty deep".

However, Gill said India was not "looking for any easy way out options" and insisted the team had "the skill set to be able to play on any kind of wicket, or any situation".

Having said that, spin could still be their calling card with Ravindra Jadeja — given the vice-captain’s role at 36 years in Rishabh Pant’s absence — leading the pack. It’s again an embarrassment of riches in this department with Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav fighting for the other two possible spots in the playing XI.

This will be Gill’s first series as captain at home but after a record-breaking run in England, he will be in a much better frame of mind. There are, of course, a few question marks in the line-up about nos. 3 and 5 — but Sai Sudarshan and Devdutt Padikkal look like the candidates to fill up these two spots.

Did Karun Nair deserve another chance, in more benign conditions, since he was brought back into international cricket after eight years ? The selection committee says the younger Padikkal ‘offers more’ at this stage. We will know soon.

Catch the match

First Test

India vs West Indies, Ahmedabad

Daily start: 9.30 am IST