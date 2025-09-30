Asia Cup: Have both event and Asian body lost relevance in battle of egos?

While the Asia Cup has always had a chequered history through four decades — with either India or Pakistan pulling out from time to time for various reasons — what stayed intact, away from the pitch, was the goodwill and mutual respect within the cricketers’ community. This may have snapped after the handshake saga at their game on 14 September and the weaponisation of a sporting victory, and it’s unlikely that the bridges will be mended soon.

The reaction from the Pakistan players in the Super Four game, make no mistake, was as insensitive and puerile. Interestingly, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha made a candid observation at the post-final briefing when he said: “He (Surya) shook hands with me at the captain’s press conference and again during the referee’s meeting. But in public, in front of cameras, that gesture disappears,” before adding: “I believe he’s following instructions but if it were up to him, he’d have shaken my hand.”

The video clip of the Indian skipper indulging in the courtesy gesture with Agha on his way out of the Captains’ Day press conference is still available on social media, raising questions as to whether Surya and the other team members were actually briefed later.

Looking back, an argument forwarded by the BCCI about the so-called ‘compulsion’ to play Pakistan was to send messages of inclusivity ahead of their bids for the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Commonwealth Games. The message to the international sporting community in the end, however, was hardly flattering.

The small ACC office, tucked inside the ICC Global Academy complex in Dubai, is now reduced to a pawn in a power game, with the Asia Cup its only bargaining chip. The time has certainly come to question the veracity of the tournament, what with the likes of Mohsin Naqvi — PCB chairman, ACC president and Pakistan interior minister all rolled into one — choosing to let his ego take precedence by going back to the hotel with the winners’ trophy rather than trying to addressing the Indian team’s concerns.