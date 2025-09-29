SKY attacks ACC over Asia Cup trophy row, donates match fees to Indian Army

India’s dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav has expressed his frustration over the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) delay in handing over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy after India’s thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav called the delay “unjustifiable,” saying, “For the players, the moment of lifting the trophy is priceless. Delaying it without a clear reason robs the team and the fans of that joy.”

"I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket that a champion team is denied a trophy. I mean that too a hard-earned one. It's not like it happened easily. It was a hard earned tournament win," Suryakumar replied to a query from PTI on how it felt being denied the biggest prize after winning seven games at the continental showpiece.

"When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy," he later posted on 'X'.