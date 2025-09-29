SKY attacks ACC over Asia Cup trophy row, donates match fees to Indian Army
The controversy erupts as India refuse the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi over his alleged anti-India stance
India’s dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav has expressed his frustration over the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) delay in handing over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy after India’s thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav called the delay “unjustifiable,” saying, “For the players, the moment of lifting the trophy is priceless. Delaying it without a clear reason robs the team and the fans of that joy.”
"I think this is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket that a champion team is denied a trophy. I mean that too a hard-earned one. It's not like it happened easily. It was a hard earned tournament win," Suryakumar replied to a query from PTI on how it felt being denied the biggest prize after winning seven games at the continental showpiece.
"When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy," he later posted on 'X'.
In a move that drew widespread admiration, Yadav announced he would donate his match fees from the final to the Indian Army, calling them the “real heroes” and adding, “If we can celebrate victories on the field, it’s because of the sacrifices they make every day. This is my small tribute to them.”
The controversy unfolded after India refused to accept the trophy from ACC chairman and Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, due to his alleged anti-India stance and previous controversial remarks targeting Indian players and the Indian Army.
The refusal stalled the presentation for over an hour. While individual awards were distributed and Pakistan collected their prizes, the ACC abruptly called off India’s trophy presentation, with event staff temporarily leaving with the trophy, leaving players and fans bewildered.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed India’s firm stand, urging Naqvi to return the trophy and medals promptly. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha defended his chairman’s actions.
Despite the confusion, the Indian team celebrated briefly on the field with the squad and support staff, though without the trophy in hand. Fans and cricketing peers lauded Yadav for his bold stand and generous gesture, hailing him as a true ambassador of the game.
Through his words and actions, Suryakumar Yadav has once again proven his mettle — not only as an explosive batter on the field but as a cricketer of character off it.
With PTI inputs
