Tilak’s brilliance lights up as India beat Pakistan to lift Asia Cup crown
On a night brimming with drama, skill, and nerve, Tilak Varma emerged as India’s golden boy, guiding his side to a pulsating five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, 28 September.
With this victory, India lifted their second T20 Asia Cup crown, a triumph forged in equal parts by dazzling batting fireworks and relentless spin mastery.
Asked to bowl first, India found themselves briefly tested as Pakistan’s opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35) stitched together a fluent 84-run stand, hinting at a formidable total. But cricket, like fate, is fickle.
Once the spinners tightened their grip, Pakistan’s grand designs crumbled spectacularly — losing their last nine wickets for a mere 33 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the chief architect of this collapse, weaving his left-arm magic to return with sparkling figures of 4/30. He was well supported by Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), ensuring Pakistan folded for a modest 146 in 19.1 overs.
In reply, India’s chase was anything but a stroll. Early wickets threatened to derail the pursuit, but Tilak Varma stood tall like a colossus, crafting a sublime unbeaten 69 off 53 balls. His innings, a blend of calm composure and fearless strokeplay, turned the contest into an exhibition of rising-star brilliance.
At the other end, Shivam Dube’s breezy 22-ball 33 added urgency and flair, their crucial 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket proving to be the decisive blow to Pakistan’s hopes.
With two balls left, Tilak coolly steered India home at 150/5, sparking wild celebrations in the stands and the dressing room alike.
This victory, India’s third over Pakistan in the tournament after triumphs in the league and Super 4 stages, carried a sense of inevitability — yet the final’s intensity made it all the more sweet.
For Tilak, the unbeaten half-century will be remembered as the innings that etched his name among India’s brightest stars. For the bowlers, it was a masterclass in artistry, with spin gracefully dismantling Pakistan’s resistance.
In the end, the Asia Cup crown gleamed once more in India’s hands, glowing under the lights as a symbol of dominance, resilience, and flair.
Brief scores:
Pakistan: 146 all out in 19.1 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 57, Fakhar Zaman 46; Kuldeep Yadav 4/30).
India: 150/5 in 19.4 overs (Tilak Varma 69, Shivam Dube 33).
With PTI inputs