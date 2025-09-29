Tilak’s brilliance lights up as India beat Pakistan to lift Asia Cup crown

On a night brimming with drama, skill, and nerve, Tilak Varma emerged as India’s golden boy, guiding his side to a pulsating five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, 28 September.

With this victory, India lifted their second T20 Asia Cup crown, a triumph forged in equal parts by dazzling batting fireworks and relentless spin mastery.

Asked to bowl first, India found themselves briefly tested as Pakistan’s opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35) stitched together a fluent 84-run stand, hinting at a formidable total. But cricket, like fate, is fickle.

Once the spinners tightened their grip, Pakistan’s grand designs crumbled spectacularly — losing their last nine wickets for a mere 33 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the chief architect of this collapse, weaving his left-arm magic to return with sparkling figures of 4/30. He was well supported by Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), ensuring Pakistan folded for a modest 146 in 19.1 overs.