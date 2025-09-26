Asia Cup: If Surya faces fine for political stance, what about Gambhir?
Match referee Richie Richardson's recommendation of 30 per cent deduction of match fee to stoke fire ahead of big game
The news of ICC match referee Richie Richardson recommending a fine of 30 per cent of the match fee on Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final on Sunday, is only going to add fuel to the simmering tension between the two neighbours. The world governing body is now expected to decide on the quantum of punishment for both Surya and two Pakistan cricketers in the eye of the storm in a statement.
A PTI report said on Friday that the former West Indies captain has — on conclusion of a hearing of both camps — suggested equal fines on Surya for his Pahalgam tribute comments after their first league match on 14 September, and Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf for a provocative gesture aimed at Indian fans. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, was reportedly let off with a warning but no financial penalty for his open-air gunshot celebration after completing his half-century in the Super Four tie.
It was after India’s seven-wicket win against Pakistan in their first match that Surya made it a point to dedicate the victory to the Indian armed forces and showed solidarity with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan lodged an official complaint against the India skipper for ‘politicising’ a victory, to which Surya pleaded not guilty during his hearing. The PTI report added that India has appealed the ICC’s verdict.
Surya had said: “Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”
Neither the fines on Surya and Rauf nor the warning to Farhan can technically prevent the trio from playing the final on Sunday, for it’s unlikely that the ICC will exceed the match referee’s recommendations and may in fact dilute it. However, there is a perception in some quarters that Surya has actually been made to pay for being party to a bigger plan to use the Indian cricket team as a pawn for the sake of optics.
The T20 captain of India first refused to shake hands with Salman Ali Agha, his Pakistan counterpart, after the toss in their first game while the Men in Blue also shied away from the ritual later. His commiseration for the victims of Pahalgam and salute to the Indian Army were on camera while, in a link-up from the Dubai venue later, head coach Gautam Gambhir took the opportunity to make a similar statement as his skipper, but there has been no official steps against him so far.
Earlier, Rauf and Farhan had also pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for alleged provocative actions in the match against India, according to reports. Their hearing was conducted by Richardson at the Pakistan team hotel where both players appeared before him in person, even though their responses were given in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines