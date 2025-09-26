Asia Cup: If Surya faces fine for political stance, what about Gambhir?

The news of ICC match referee Richie Richardson recommending a fine of 30 per cent of the match fee on Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final on Sunday, is only going to add fuel to the simmering tension between the two neighbours. The world governing body is now expected to decide on the quantum of punishment for both Surya and two Pakistan cricketers in the eye of the storm in a statement.

A PTI report said on Friday that the former West Indies captain has — on conclusion of a hearing of both camps — suggested equal fines on Surya for his Pahalgam tribute comments after their first league match on 14 September, and Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf for a provocative gesture aimed at Indian fans. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, was reportedly let off with a warning but no financial penalty for his open-air gunshot celebration after completing his half-century in the Super Four tie.

It was after India’s seven-wicket win against Pakistan in their first match that Surya made it a point to dedicate the victory to the Indian armed forces and showed solidarity with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan lodged an official complaint against the India skipper for ‘politicising’ a victory, to which Surya pleaded not guilty during his hearing. The PTI report added that India has appealed the ICC’s verdict.

Surya had said: “Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”