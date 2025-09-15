Nana Patole: No India-Pakistan handshake scripted for BJP mileage

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday, 15 September, alleged that the Indian cricket team’s refusal to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the Asia Cup clash was a “scripted” act designed to yield political mileage.

During Sunday’s Group A match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha skipped the customary handshake at the toss and again after the game. While the gesture is a long-standing convention in international cricket, it is not mandated by any rule.

Speaking to PTI, Patole accused the BJP of diverting public attention from pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and farmers’ distress by stirring up India-Pakistan narratives.