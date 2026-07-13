‘Feels like a dream’: Yastika on historic Lord’s feat after injury comeback

India batter Yastika Bhatia described her maiden Test century at Lord’s as a moment that felt “like a dream” after a difficult year away from the game, with her emotional comeback journey reaching a glorious peak during the historic one-off women’s Test against England.

Yastika produced a landmark unbeaten 113-run knock to etch her name into cricket history, becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Her composed innings not only earned her a place on the prestigious Lord’s honours board but also helped India strengthen their position in the match.

The achievement carried special meaning for the left-hander, who had endured a challenging period on the sidelines due to injury just before a crucial phase of her career. She missed the build-up to the home ODI World Cup as well as the Women’s Premier League, a setback she described as one of the toughest phases of her journey.

“It was very tough. That one year, before a major tournament, a home World Cup, everyone dreams of playing in that. And before that, I got injured. After that, I missed the WPL as well,” Yastika said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

She credited the unwavering support of her family, teammates and the Indian team management for helping her overcome the difficult period.

“If someone had asked me six months ago if my name would be on the honours board, I wouldn’t have believed it myself. I would have said, ‘What are you talking about?’ It feels like a dream,” she added.