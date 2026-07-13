‘Feels like a dream’: Yastika on historic Lord’s feat after injury comeback
Yastika’s unbeaten 113 made her the first woman to score a Test century at Lord’s, etching her name in cricket history
India batter Yastika Bhatia described her maiden Test century at Lord’s as a moment that felt “like a dream” after a difficult year away from the game, with her emotional comeback journey reaching a glorious peak during the historic one-off women’s Test against England.
Yastika produced a landmark unbeaten 113-run knock to etch her name into cricket history, becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Her composed innings not only earned her a place on the prestigious Lord’s honours board but also helped India strengthen their position in the match.
The achievement carried special meaning for the left-hander, who had endured a challenging period on the sidelines due to injury just before a crucial phase of her career. She missed the build-up to the home ODI World Cup as well as the Women’s Premier League, a setback she described as one of the toughest phases of her journey.
“It was very tough. That one year, before a major tournament, a home World Cup, everyone dreams of playing in that. And before that, I got injured. After that, I missed the WPL as well,” Yastika said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
She credited the unwavering support of her family, teammates and the Indian team management for helping her overcome the difficult period.
“If someone had asked me six months ago if my name would be on the honours board, I wouldn’t have believed it myself. I would have said, ‘What are you talking about?’ It feels like a dream,” she added.
The century was more than just a personal milestone for Yastika; it represented a powerful comeback story and a proud moment for Indian cricket. Reflecting on the instant she reached three figures, the batter said emotions overwhelmed her as memories of her rehabilitation journey came rushing back.
Yastika revealed she had planned a special celebration after reaching the milestone but chose a simpler gesture in the moment, kissing the Indian flag as she soaked in the significance of the occasion.
“I had planned a celebration, but then I thought, let it be... let’s keep it a bit normal. But I kissed the flag. That was a very proud moment for me,” she said.
She added that she had hoped to perform a salute celebration as well but forgot in the intensity of the moment.
“I want to do a lot for India, win a lot for the country and win the World Cup too. It was a very special moment that I could score my maiden Test hundred and that it happened at Lord’s,” Yastika said.
The batter also spoke about her emotional reaction after removing her helmet following the century, saying she was reminded of her family’s sacrifices and the difficult year she had endured.
Yastika’s historic innings was made even more memorable by her partnership with senior opener Smriti Mandhana, a player she has admired since the early stages of her cricketing journey.
Speaking about batting alongside Mandhana, Yastika said her teammate had long been an inspiration for young cricketers.
“I’ve watched you ever since I started playing cricket; I’ve followed your batting. When you hit a pull shot, I feel like, ‘Why am I not able to hit like that?’ Seeing you gives me a lot of inspiration,” she said.
With her record-breaking century at Lord’s, Yastika has secured a permanent place in the venue’s history while marking one of the most memorable chapters of her international career — a triumph built on resilience, patience and an unwavering belief in her return.
With IANS inputs