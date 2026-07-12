England Test: Yastika Bhatia first woman to hit Test ton at Lord's

What is common to Yastika Bhatia — the first woman cricketer to score a Test century at Lord’s on Sunday — and Sourav Ganguly? Much like the 'Dada' of Indian cricket, the 25 year-old wicketkeeper-batter became only the second Indian left-handed batter across men's and women’s teams to score a Test century at the hallowed venue.

The No. 3 dug in to score 113 off 158 deliveries with 14 boundaries, as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team ended the third day’s play with a 430 run-plus lead over hosts England. The milestone came when Yastika took a single off Issy Wong to bring up her maiden hundred in the longer format.

Playing just her fourth Test for India, the Vadodara girl reached the three-figure mark off 145 deliveries in the second innings. It was an innings marked by composure, patience and determination, delivered on one of cricket’s biggest stages. Yastika’s hundred is now the highest score by an Indian batter in the third or fourth innings of a women’s Test, surpassing Sandhya Agarwal’s 98 against New Zealand in Lucknow in 1985.

A jubilant Yastika celebrated the landmark by raising her bat before removing her helmet to acknowledge the applause around the ground. Her teammates rose to applaud from the dressing-room balcony and the dugout as she earned a place on the iconic Lord’s honours board.