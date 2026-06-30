Harmanpreet to lead India in 2026 Asian Games as BCCI names 15-strong squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named a 15-member women's squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, for the 2026 Asian Games, with wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini replacing Yastika Bhatia as the only change from the side that featured in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

India will head to the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October as defending champions after winning the historic women's cricket gold medal at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou.

The selectors have largely retained the core of the World Cup squad, reaffirming their faith in the experienced group as India eyes a second successive Asian Games title.

The batting unit will be led by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana alongside Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, while star all-rounder Deepti Sharma is expected to anchor the middle order. Richa Ghosh will be the first-choice wicketkeeper, with Kamalini named as the backup glovewoman.