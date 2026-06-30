Harmanpreet to lead India in 2026 Asian Games as BCCI names 15-strong squad
India will defend their women's cricket gold at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named a 15-member women's squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, for the 2026 Asian Games, with wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini replacing Yastika Bhatia as the only change from the side that featured in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
India will head to the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October as defending champions after winning the historic women's cricket gold medal at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou.
The selectors have largely retained the core of the World Cup squad, reaffirming their faith in the experienced group as India eyes a second successive Asian Games title.
The batting unit will be led by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana alongside Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, while star all-rounder Deepti Sharma is expected to anchor the middle order. Richa Ghosh will be the first-choice wicketkeeper, with Kamalini named as the backup glovewoman.
India's pace attack will be spearheaded by Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy, while the spin department features Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani and all-round options capable of exploiting subcontinental conditions.
The BCCI, however, clarified that Shreyanka Patil's place in the final squad remains subject to fitness clearance after the all-rounder missed the Women's T20 World Cup due to a twisted ankle.
Cricket will feature at the Asian Games for the fourth time after its successful return at Hangzhou 2022, having previously appeared at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014 before being dropped from the Jakarta 2018 programme.
India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav and Nandni Sharma.
With IANS inputs