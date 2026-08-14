First Test: Kings of Galle out to test Shubman Gill & Co’s staying power

The aura around Indian batters as accomplished players of spin has waned in recent times, with left-arm Kiwi spinners Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel troubling them before South African off-spinner Simon Harmer wreaked havoc, claiming 17 wickets in the two-Test series in Kolkata and Guwahati. India will therefore expect plenty from Gill, who missed a large part of the series against the Proteas with a neck injury, senior pro KL Rahul and a stayer such as Sarfaraz Khan or Dhruv Jurel.

Former Sri Lankan spinner Upul Chandana has a word of caution for India. “Jayasuriya has quickly become Sri Lanka’s top spinner. He largely bowls in the conventional way; you know, he hardly gives any freedom to the batsmen. If the pitch has a different bounce on it, then his accuracy will be very helpful.”

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Farvez Maharoof, meanwhile, explained Jayasuriya’s remarkable record at Galle. “Prabath Jayasuriya is going to be the main weapon. We have nicknamed him the ‘King of Galle’ because of the number of wickets he has taken there. He knows how to bowl with the wind, and the wind is going to be a major factor in Galle because of the drift the spinners can generate,” Maharoof said.

Speaking to Indian media on Thursday, bowling coach Morne Morkel all but confirmed the possibility of a three-pronged spin attack, depending on conditions. “It’s just how Gill is going to use those guys at certain times,” Morkel said. “In terms of skill, they’ve got the skill to take the 20 wickets for us.”