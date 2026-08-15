First Test: Padikkal stakes strong claim to make No.3 spot his own with ton

It may be premature to say whether Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test century on Saturday could end India’s search for the number three, but there were welcome signs that it could well do it. The lanky Bangalorean made the most of a freak injury to Sai Sudarshan, whom Gautam Gambhir had been banking on for than a year, to reach a hundred in just 134 deliveries - dominating the Sri Lankan bowling attack on the opening day of the first Test at Galle.

Devdutt became the first batter since current captain Shubman Gill in 2024 to score a hundred for India at the coveted No. 3 spot. The Indian team management had been wracking their heads for the position for some time – with Sai, Karun Nair being tried with moderate success in England last year. Devdutt headed into the series on the back of a hundred in a three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lankan XI at the NCC Ground in Colombo last week.

The 26-year-old punched the air in delight after getting to his hundred in the post-tea session. He was given the opportunity on the back of stellar domestic performances and a dominant showing in IPL 2026 with champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.