Former England batter Graham Thorpe dies at 55

Former England and Surrey batter Graham Thorpe has died aged 55 after battling a "serious illness" since 2022, the country's cricket board announced on Monday, 5 August.

Thorpe, who played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005 and averaged 44.66 with 16 centuries, was hospitalised shortly after being named the head coach of Afghanistan in 2022 but the details of his medical condition are not known.

"It is with great sadness that the ECB shares the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away," ECB said in a statement but did not give the exact cause of his death.

He is survived by his wife Amanda and four children, Henry, Amelia, Kitty and Emma.