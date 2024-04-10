Former New Zealand leg-spinner Jack Alabaster dies at 93

Former New Zealand leg-spinner Jack Alabaster has died at the age of 93 in Cromwell late on Tuesday night, 9 April, said the country’s cricket governing body.

Alabaster played 21 Tests from 1955-1972, including the first four wins New Zealand achieved in the format spread over 12 years (from 1956 to 1968), and being the only player to do so. Overall, he took 49 wickets at an average of 38.02 in his Test career for New Zealand.

"NZC is deeply saddened to mark the death of leg-spinner Jack Alabaster, who died in Cromwell last night aged 93. A champion of Southland and @OtagoCricket, Jack played 21 Tests from 1955-1972 (including the first four wins NZ achieved), taking 49 wickets at 38.02," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement posted on X.