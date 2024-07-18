Gambhir has his way as SKY is new T20 captain for Lanka series

Gautam Gambhir has been always very much his own man. However, as he takes a fresh guard as head coach of Indian cricket team starting with the Sri Lanka tour, the two-time World Cup winner must have realised that he is not going to always have his way with the BCCI top brass (read: Jay Shah) easily.

In a development widely reported in the national media, the selection committee meeting for the white ball tour of Lanka had to be deferred to Thursday as the new head coach and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were not on the same page with Shah on the issue of T20 captaincy – which had fallen vacant after Rohit Sharma quit the format on the back of India’s World Cup win in the West Indies.

The grapevine says while Gambhir and Agarkar were both keen to have a captain who does not have a history of injury and will not have any problems with workload management –with Suryakumar Yadav emerging as the dark horse, Shah’s contention was they had been grooming allrounder Pandya for the role. Surya, a proven customer in this format, was named eventually named the T20 captain on Thursday evening – which means the new coach has had his way for now.

The choice of Rohit’s successor as T20I captain is not the only issue where Gambhir, who has been offered a higher pay package than Dravid (to the tune of Rs 12 crores), had to fight hard in getting his way. The two-time World Cup winner, who had laid down a pre condition about picking up support staff of his own and zero interference in running the team, has reportedly been chastised a number of times so far with his suggestions.