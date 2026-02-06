Group D: Proteas poised to fly high; a two-way battle for second spot

Teams: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

While Group D is not exactly a Group of Death, it’s somewhat tricky to zero in on the qualifiers for Super 8 stage. South Africa, for whom it was no-near-yet-so-far last time in 2024 when they lost the final to India by an agonising nine runs, will be upbeat as they had returned from India last yearend with a stupendous Test series win.

Led by Aiden Markram, they have all the bases covered and seems to be in pole position to be the group toppers. Talk about the second team, it’s a toss-up between New Zealand and Afghanistan and I will stick my neck out in favour of the former. The Kiwis have a history of stealing the thunder of fancied teams and gave India a real fright in the 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final but the spin-heavy Afghans also have what it takes to thrive in Indian conditions, though they appear short on experience.

South Africa (Odds: 13/2 – 7-1)

Can the Proteas do one better from their runners-up finish in the last T20 World Cup in 2024? The self belief they created by shocking Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final last year has done wonders for their cricket – and it’s time now to translate it into some white ball success. They have the wherewithall, alongwith a successful SA T20 League, but then it’s better to think one step at a time.

Strength: The return of Quinton de Kock in the international cricket gives South Africa both experience and firepower at the top of the order with captain Aiden Markram, with young turks like Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs occupying the middle order and David Miller bringing up the rear as a finisher.

Allrounders such as Marco Jansen and George Linde offer both bowling options and useful runs in the 15-20 overs, providing balance to the team. However, it’s the pace bowling department where they pack a punch with Kagiso Rabada bringing pace, strike power and leadership while Anrich Nortje working up a hard length lengths. Ngidi continues to provide wicket-taking options with his disciplined seam bowling while left-arm Jansen adds variety to challenge batters with his angles.