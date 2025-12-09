India vs SA T20s: Killer Miller back in the hunt for a tilt at World Cup

The moniker ‘Killer Miller’ may have worn off a little with time, but senior pro David Miller feels he can still pack a punch in the upcoming T20 World Cup early next year, if not the 2027 50-over ICC World Cup at home. ‘’I feel like I can add something with my experience,’’ said the 36-year-old powerhouse in the South African line-up, though he is taking nothing for granted.

Back in the white-ball set-up after almost nine months since the ICC Champions Trophy owing to a hamstring injury and a domestic T20 tournament in England, Miller wants to use the five-match T20I series in India to stake a claim in Aiden Markram’s side for the World T20 in India and Sri Lanka. His wealth of experience in India — thanks to the IPL where he has turned out for multiple teams (Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants) — along with his hunger to still play in Protea colours makes it difficult to keep him out of the reckoning.

Speaking at a virtual media interaction from Cuttack on Monday, Miller said: ‘’It’s just great to be back. It’s been great watching the guys back at home even though I always feel I want to be there, but the guys have been doing so well and it’s been lovely to watch.’’ The first of the five-match T20I series is scheduled for Tuesday evening.