India vs SA T20s: Killer Miller back in the hunt for a tilt at World Cup
The explosive batter, 36, wants to make the most of India series to stake a claim, has 2027 ODI showpiece on his radar
The moniker ‘Killer Miller’ may have worn off a little with time, but senior pro David Miller feels he can still pack a punch in the upcoming T20 World Cup early next year, if not the 2027 50-over ICC World Cup at home. ‘’I feel like I can add something with my experience,’’ said the 36-year-old powerhouse in the South African line-up, though he is taking nothing for granted.
Back in the white-ball set-up after almost nine months since the ICC Champions Trophy owing to a hamstring injury and a domestic T20 tournament in England, Miller wants to use the five-match T20I series in India to stake a claim in Aiden Markram’s side for the World T20 in India and Sri Lanka. His wealth of experience in India — thanks to the IPL where he has turned out for multiple teams (Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants) — along with his hunger to still play in Protea colours makes it difficult to keep him out of the reckoning.
Speaking at a virtual media interaction from Cuttack on Monday, Miller said: ‘’It’s just great to be back. It’s been great watching the guys back at home even though I always feel I want to be there, but the guys have been doing so well and it’s been lovely to watch.’’ The first of the five-match T20I series is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
‘’It’s been an interesting couple of months for me, just being at home and reflecting on a few things was really cool. I moved into a different space by trying out different things with my body and tapping into a few different training regimes. It was actually a really good time away. I enjoyed it. You’ve got to take the positives from what’s negative, so it was really good. I’m feeling strong. I’m feeling fit and I’m feeling ready to go,’’ said Miller, who gave India a real scare when he and Heinrich Klaasen powered to a 45-run stand for the sixth wicket in the World T20 final in Bridgetown last year.
While Miller was candid enough to admit that there was still disappointment within the squad from their heartbreaking nine-run loss to India, he felt a breakthrough victory in the 20-over tournament is not far away.
‘’I’ve spoken to a lot of different people and teams who have been very successful over the years with different trophies and World Cups,’’ Miller said. ‘’I don’t think there’s one recipe to win a World Cup. I think it takes a group effort, management and players included. It’s standing up when the moments matter.’’
When Miller last played a T20 World Cup in India in 2016, he was more of an upcoming youngster as legends like A.B. de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir were still part of the system. It will be a role reversal for him this time, and while the T20 showpiece is his immediate target, the explosive middle-order batter is also keen to stake his claim for a place in the ODI setup for the next ICC Men’s World Cup that South Africa will co-host with Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.
The ODI World Cup is just under two years away, there’s a lot of new players that have come through and a big pool of players now that are doing really well. I feel like I can add something with my experience. In terms of selection, you’re never guaranteed with certain things in life so it’s a conversation that will unfold as the months go on and see where we’re at...David Miller
Miller grossed 356 runs in the last 50-over World Cup in India in 2023, when South Africa went down narrowly to eventual champions Australia in the semi-final. The left-hander is keen to sit down with South Africa coach Shukri Conrad shortly to see if he remains in his plans for the home tournament.
‘’I haven’t had good chats yet with Shukri but now that I am back in the mix, we’ll be opening up those conversations and seeing where we’re at,’’ Miller said, hinting that he would be game to bat up the order if required.
‘’The ODI World Cup is just under two years away, there’s a lot of new players that have come through and a big pool of players now that are doing really well. I feel like I can add something with my experience. In terms of selection, you’re never guaranteed with certain things in life so it’s a conversation that will unfold as the months go on and see where we’re at,’’ he added.