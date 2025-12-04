Ind vs SA ODIs: Runs please 'chase master' Markram, but only in winning cause

The forlorn figure of Aiden Markram, captain of South Africa’s T20I team after losing the last World Cup final to India by nine runs last year, seems a distant memory now. The soft-spoken Markram and the current bunch of Proteas have been creating more opportunities for themselves to smile this year, and the epic chase-down of a 359-run target in the second ODI in Raipur was another example of their new-found confidence and belief.

An authoritative 110 off 98 balls at the top of the order — Markram’s fourth in this format — and his 101-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma may have set the tone for the successful chase but the key behind this new South Africa seems to be in everyone putting their hands up when it matters.

The way Matthew Breeztke and Dewald Brevis carried the chase forward showed that the tourists had learnt their lessons well after barely falling short in the first ODI in Ranchi, making it a winner-takes-all scenario in the third and final ODI at Vizag on Saturday.

‘’Runs only matter if you win games, to be fair, or at least to me. If we’d lost today, I would be as miserable as I would have been in the previous game. Getting the result is something that makes me really happy,’’ said the 31-year-old, who walked into South African cricket folklore in June with an epic, match-winning 136 against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.