2nd Ind-SA ODI: Master and understudy enthral full house in Raipur

A master and his understudy were at work at the sprawling Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur this afternoon. It’s a pity Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden ODI century came on the same day as Virat Kohli’s back-to-back one as it is likely to be overshadowed somewhat, but the Men in Blue’s dominance in this format and familiar conditions was once again underlined in no uncertain terms.

The festive atmosphere at Raipur, Chattisgarh’s capital city, was tailormade for a high-scoring entertainer. A capacity crowd of more than 50,000 — which makes this a venue with the biggest capacity in the country after Ahmedabad and Kolkata — must have got its money’s worth and more as Kohli and Gaikwad were on song on a flatbed where none of the South African bowlers, barring Marco Jansen, could pose questions.

A rollicking 195-run stand for the fourth wicket must have been an unforgettable experience for those privy to it, albeit for different reasons. The new venue, hosting only its second international game, witnessed the master continuing his job from where he had left off in Ranchi — though his 102 off 93 deliveries was a bit of study in contrast with the one on Sunday. It was more a return to the anchoring role that one has got used to in recent years, where he allowed Gaikwad to flower after the latter’s rather long wait in the wings.