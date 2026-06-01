GT players, staff evacuated from team bus after mid-road breakdown

Gujarat Titans' disappointing IPL final loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru was followed by a safety scare on Sunday night when players and support staff were forced to evacuate their team bus after a short circuit caused the vehicle to break down.

According to PTI, smoke spread inside the bus while it was transporting the team back to their hotel after the five-wicket defeat. All players and staff exited safely, with no injuries reported. The squad waited by the roadside for a brief period before a replacement bus was arranged.

The incident capped a difficult few days for the Titans, who had endured a demanding travel schedule heading into the final. The team travelled from Dharamsala to Mullanpur for Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals before weather-related disruptions delayed their return to Ahmedabad, where they arrived only on Saturday evening.