IPL: After years of hurt, RCB find a salve with back-to-back titles

Their powerplay bowling, which found an unlikely hero in the 36-year-old Bhubaneswar Kumar who finished second in the race for the Purple Cap (28 wickets) played a key role in the crunch games – was spot-on in the play-offs. It was him and Josh Hazlewood who had a gameplan ready to frustrate the prolific opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Susdarshan with a hard length and some swing. Once both of them fell cheaply inside the powerplay while trying to force the pace, it was nothing a bodyblow for the normally consistent Titans.

Comparisons may be odious, but the overall balance of this RCB unit reminds one of a Chennai or Mumbai in their glory days – where everyone put their hands up during times of crisis. One such character had been Krunal Pandya, a streetsmart allrounder who now has five IPL winner’s medals on his trophy shelves in his 11 seasons – two with RCB and three from the MI days.

The monkey being finally off his back last year, Kohli had looked more relaxed right throughout the tournament – though as hungry for success as ever. An example was towards closing stages of the final this evening when with victory very much in sight, Kohli was caught at mid-off by a diving Gill – a supreme effort but the master batter felt it warranted a DRS.

The fierce competitor that he is, Kohli went for it and earned a reprieve – which allowed him to be in the thick of things and wrap up the contest in style with a six. Thanking the squad members, he said he always had a lot of faith in the experience in their ranks. ‘’I knew that even if I get out early, there are people who can win the game for us with three to four overs left,’’ said the man of the moment.