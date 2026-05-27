How Bhuvi re-invented himself to lead purple cap race for RCB

When Bhuvneshwar Kumar first won the purple cap in IPL 2016 for being the highest wicket taker, a certain Shubman Gill was yet to turn an adult, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a five-year-old. The 36-year-old master of seam and swing, who last donned India colours back in 2022 and was being considered a washout by most, has really re-invented himself in the current season, so much so that he is well poised for another tilt at said cap.

Last night in Dharamsala, Bhuvi — as the self-effacing allrounder is popular as — breached the usually compact defence of Gujarat Titans skipper Gill and added another one in the qualifier 1 as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into their first back-to-back final. At 26 wickets with an economy rate of 8.07, the canny Bhuvi is very much at the top of the race, with the final to come on Sunday, 31 May.

Chasing him in second spot is South African Kagiso Rabada, who is also sitting on the same number of wickets for Gujarat Titans but with a marginally poorer economy of 9.18. The Titans, who were walloped in qualifier 1, will have another crack at a final berth against the winner of the eliminator — which means Rabada can look at another two matches if things go their way.

A purple cap after a gap of nine years (Bhuvi won it back-to-back in 2016-17 for Sunrisers Hyderabad) would be an extraordinary feat for any pace bowler, but the sense of satisfaction would be no less for the Meerut-born cricketer even if he ends second in the race.